SBI PO recruitment 2021: Registration window closes today; apply at sbi.co.in

The last date for taking a print out of the SBI PO 2021 application form is on 9 November

The registration window for the State Bank of India (SBI) probationary officer (PO) recruitment 2021 will close today, 25 October. SBI had invited applications for 2,056 vacancies for the PO post on 5 October this year and those who have not applied yet can do so on the official website of State Bank of India - https://sbi.co.in/

Steps to apply for SBI PO post is as follows

Visit the official website of SBI at https://sbi.co.in/

On the homepage, click on link that reads, ‘Careers link’

Next, click on the link that says, ‘current openings’

A page opens where the ‘SBI PO recruitment link’ will be displayed. Click on the link

Click on ‘new registration’ and submit the required credentials

Complete the application form and upload all the required documents

Pay the mentioned application fee and submit the SBI PO 2021 form

Download the application form for future use

Here's the direct link to the registration page

Candidates must note that the last date for any editing or modification in the application form and for the payment of fees is also today, 25 October. The last date for printing the SBI PO 2021 application form is on 9 November.

According to the official notice by SBI, the recruitment of probationary officers will be through three stages- the preliminary exams, main examination and an interview. The first two exams will be held online.

Those who qualify the first round will go to the second, and those who qualify the second round will be shortlisted to appear in the third round.

The online prelim exam will be conducted in November/December this year, while the main examination will be held in December and the interview will be conducted in the second or third week of February, 2022. The final declaration of results is expected sometime in February or March next year.

Age Limit

Candidates should be not below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 1 April, 2021. A relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to the SC/ST category. OBC candidates will get a relaxation of three years, as per the notice. Candidates of PWD (SC/ST) will get a 15-year relaxation, the PWD (OBC) candidates will get a 13-year relaxation and the PWD (Gen/EWS) candidates will get a 10-year relaxation.

Eligibility:

Candidates who have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university or possess an equivalent qualification are eligible to apply for the SBI PO post.