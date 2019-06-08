SBI PO Prelims 2019 exam begins today, to conclude on 16 June; here are some tips for candidates

SBI PO Prelims 2019: The State Bank of India probationary officer (PO) preliminary exam 2019 is set to begin today, (8 June 2019). SBI PO Prelims exam will be held in four slots on 8, 9, 15, and 16 June. This year, SBI opened the recruitment for a total of 2,000 vacancies for the post. Candidates who crack the preliminary exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam.

The online form for the application process to the post of the PO began in April this year.

Here are some pointers to keep in mind before the SBI PO prelims exam 2019:

Check your admit card for the do's and don'ts inside the exam hall. Strictly adhere to the list of articles allowed inside the exam hall to avoid any last minute trouble. Reach the exam centre well before time because there is a possibility that you may have to spare some extra minutes to cooperate with the security staff frisking all candidates for any cheating material at the exam centre. The SBI PO preliminary exam is conducted for 100 marks with a time duration for each of the three sections — English, Reasoning, and Quantitative Aptitude. The first section, English, is allotted 20 minutes for the completion of 30 questions carrying one mark each. The second, Reasoning, is also allotted 20 minutes for 35 marks. The Quantitative Aptitude section is also given 20 minutes for 35 marks. Time management is an important factor in passing the preliminary exam to qualify for the main SBI PO 2019 exam. Students are advised to finish all questions in a given section within the set time as they will not be able to log back into a previously concluded section even if they have extra time remaining at the end.

With inputs from agencies

