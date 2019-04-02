SBI PO 2019 Notification: Online application process for 2,000 vacancies starts today; here's how to apply

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification for eligible candidates to fill up 2,000 positions for Probationary Officer (PO) in the organisation. All interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 22 April 2019.

The online application for probationary officers at SBI starts today—2 April 2019.

Candidates can apply through SBI’s official website: sbi.co.in

Registration will be considered complete only when fees are paid online.

The fees for general/ EWS/ OBC candidates is Rs 750 (application fee including intimation charges) and Rs 125 for SC/ST/PWD candidates. Fees/intimation charges once paid will not be refunded.

The SBI PO Preliminary Examination admit card will be available from third week of May 2019 onwards. The online preliminary examination date are 8, 9, 15, 16, June 2019.

In the first week of July 2019, the result of the online preliminary examination will be out.

