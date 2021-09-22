The SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam is scheduled to be held between 1 to 17 October

After announcing the results for the clerk or junior associate preliminary recruitment exam 2021, the State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Mains examination as well. Candidates, who have cleared the prelims, can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official SBI website - sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam is scheduled to be held between 1 to 17 October. Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the website for details related to the new exam dates.

Check steps to download SBI Clerk Mains 2021 admit cards here:

Steps 1: Go to the official SBI portal - sbi.co.in

Step 2: Open the 'Careers' tab available on the homepage

Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the SBI Clerk Mains admit card link

Step 4: Now, enter the required credentials and submit the details

Step 5: Your SBI Clerk Main Exam 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Verify the details mentioned on it. Download and save a copy for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the admit cards.

The SBI Clerk Main examination time duration will be of two hours and forty minutes. It consists of 190 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from general English, general/financial awareness, computer aptitude, and quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability sections.

Through this recruitment drive, the SBI seeks to fill over 5,000 vacancies for junior associate in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles across the country. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Mains examination post which they need to clear the interview round as well. Selected candidates will then be posted to various SBI branches in the country.