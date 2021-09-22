SBI Clerk Mains exam 2021: Admit cards released at sbi.co.in; check details here
The SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam is scheduled to be held between 1 to 17 October
After announcing the results for the clerk or junior associate preliminary recruitment exam 2021, the State Bank of India (SBI) has released the admit cards for the Mains examination as well. Candidates, who have cleared the prelims, can now download their hall tickets by visiting the official SBI website - sbi.co.in.
The SBI Clerk Mains 2021 exam is scheduled to be held between 1 to 17 October. Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the website for details related to the new exam dates.
Check steps to download SBI Clerk Mains 2021 admit cards here:
Steps 1: Go to the official SBI portal - sbi.co.in
Step 2: Open the 'Careers' tab available on the homepage
Step 3: As the new page opens, click on the SBI Clerk Mains admit card link
Step 4: Now, enter the required credentials and submit the details
Step 5: Your SBI Clerk Main Exam 2021 hall ticket will appear on the screen
Step 6: Verify the details mentioned on it. Download and save a copy for future reference
Here's the direct link to download the admit cards.
The SBI Clerk Main examination time duration will be of two hours and forty minutes. It consists of 190 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from general English, general/financial awareness, computer aptitude, and quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability sections.
Through this recruitment drive, the SBI seeks to fill over 5,000 vacancies for junior associate in the clerical cadre in 18 different circles across the country. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Mains examination post which they need to clear the interview round as well. Selected candidates will then be posted to various SBI branches in the country.
also read
Serious concerns about cryptocurrencies with regard to financial stability, says RBI governor
Private cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, which are unregulated, mined through a complex process and have highly volatile prices, are under the regulatory gaze in India despite their proliferation as an asset class
Over Rs 900 crore deposited in bank accounts of two boys in Bihar; village in shock
The huge sum of money got credited into the accounts of Guruchandra Vishwas and Asit Kumar and they both live in Pastiya village in Bagaura panchayat in Katihar district
Market cap of four of top-10 most-valued cos jumps Rs 65,464 cr; Airtel, SBI lead gainers
During the last week, BSE jumped 710 points or 1.21 percent, while market benchmark Sensex scaled the 59,000-mark for the first time