SBI Clerk Main 2021: Exam postponed until further notice, check official notice on sbi.co.in

The Clerk Main examination 2021 has been postponed by the State Bank of India (SBI) until further notice. Candidates, who are set to appear for the exam, can check the latest notice by visiting SBI’s official website sbi.co.in.

“The main examination scheduled to be held on 31.07.2021 has been deferred till further notice,” the notice on the website reads.

So far, the bank has not notified any new exam date yet. Earlier, the SBI clerk main exam was scheduled to be conducted on 31 July. Also, to appear for the main examination, candidates first need to pass the preliminary exam.

From 10 to 13 July, the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) preliminary examination was held across various cities in the country. Meanwhile, its result is expected to be announced shortly.

The online registration process for SBI Clerk recruitment was held in April and May this year. Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill up more than 5,000 vacancies of Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) in the clerical cadre across the country in 18 different circles.

Selection process: The provisional selection will be made on the basis of the candidate’s performance in the main exam. Candidates should note that they need to qualify for all three stages (prelims, mains, and interview) to be shortlisted on the merit list.

Following that, the selected candidates will be posted at various branches of SBI in the country.

Exam Details

The SBI Clerk main exam comprises 190 multiple-choice questions (MCQ), where the applicant needs to answer these given questions within a prescribed time. The duration of the exam is two hours and forty minutes.

Usually, the multiple-choice questions are asked from General or Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude, and Reasoning along with Computer Aptitude sections.