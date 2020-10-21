SBI Clerk Mains 2020 admit card released at sbi.co.in; exam to be held on 31 October

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 | The Mains exam question paper will have four sections - Reasoning section, Mathematics section, General Awareness/ Computer knowledge, and English section

SBI Clerk Mains 2020 | The SBI Clerk Mains 2020 admit card has been released by the State Bank of India. Candidates who have qualified the prelims exam and have been shortlisted for mains can visit the official website of sbi.co.in to check and download the hall ticket.

SBI will conduct the main exam on 31 October. The recruitment drive is being carried out to fill more than 8,000 posts of clerk in the SBI branches across the country.

Steps to download SBI Clerk Mains 2020 admit card

Step 1: Log on to SBI official website – sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that mentions SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2020.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to enter your registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the security code as displayed on the page and press the login button.

Step 5: Your SBI Clerk Mains 2020 admit card mentioning your name, roll number, registration and other details will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Check all the details, save and then take a print out of your SBI Clerk Mains 2020 hall ticket.

Here is the direct link to download SBI Clerk online Main exam 2020 call letter: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/sbijassdec19/clomea_oct20/login.php?appid=56f5342e2c4d13b49cb5b8ef0f60f4e8

According to a report by Times Now, the Mains exam question paper will have four sections - Reasoning section, Mathematics section, General Awareness/ Computer knowledge, and English section.

There will be a total of 190 question and the composite marks of the exam will be 200. Students will be getting 2 hours to answer the paper. For each wrong answer 1/4 of a mark will be deducted.

Candidates who qualify SBI Clerk Mains exam 2020 will be called for interview round. Those who secure cut off marks in all the stages will be recruited for the post.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2020 result was declared on 20 October. The exam was held in February and March this year. The declaration of the result got delayed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.