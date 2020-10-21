SBI clerk prelims result 2020 out at sbi.co.in; main exam to be held on 31 Oct, check sbi.co.in

SBI clerk prelims result 2020 | SBI had conducted the preliminary examination on 22 and 29 February 1 and 8 March earlier this year

SBI clerk prelims result 2020 | The State Bank of India has released the results of SBI clerk prelims exam 2020 on Tuesday, 20 October on its official site. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can visit sbi.co.in to check their results by following a few simple steps.

Those who manage to qualify the exam will be able to move ahead on the recruitment drive and get to sit in the main examination. SBI is all set to conduct the main exam at the end of this month on 31 October. The authority is soon going to release the admit cards for the upcoming examination.

SBI had conducted the preliminary examination in February and March earlier this year. The result declaration got delayed due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus.

Follow these steps to check your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in

Step 2: Go to the SBI Careers section available on the top right hand corner on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that says: ‘SBI Clerk result 2020’

Step 4: Users will be redirected to a new webpage

Step 5: In order to login, enter your registration credentials and click ‘Submit’

Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Prelims results will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: View, download and take a print out of the results for safekeeping

Here is the direct link to check the SBI JA Preliminary exam 2020 result: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/preliminary-exam-result-junior-associates-2019-20

The upcoming Mains exam paper will be made up of several sections like the Reasoning section, Mathematics section, General Awareness/ Computer knowledge section, and the English section, according to Times Now. The total number of marks for the paper is 200 and candidates will be given two hours to finish their papers.

There would be 190 questions in all and the applicants need to be mindful of the negative marking as well.

The SBI Clerk recruitment drive 2020 is being conducted to fill over 8,000 posts in the bank across the nation.