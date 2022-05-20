SBI begins application process for 641 Channel Manager posts, check details here

It is to be noted that a total of 641 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The age of the candidates applying for the post should be between 60 to 63 years

The State Bank of India has invited applications from retired officers of SBI for the posts of Channel Manager on a contractual basis. The application process has already started and the last date for application submission is 7 June. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Out of this, a total of 503 vacancies are for the position of Channel Manager Facilitator -Anytime Channels (CMF- AC ), 130 vacancies are for the position of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channels (CMS-AC), and 8 posts are for the post of Support Officer- Anytime Channels (SO-AC).

What is the age criteria?

The age of the candidates applying for the post should be between 60 to 63 years.

What are the salary details?

Salary for the post of Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) is Rs 36,000 per month and the reporting authority is Channel Manager Supervisor (CMS).

Salary for the post of Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) is Rs 41,000 per month and the reporting authority is AGM (AC) Network.

Salary for the post of Support Officer Anytime Channels (SO-AC) is Rs 41,000 per month and the reporting authority is AGM (AC) Network/AGM(S&P).

Here are the application steps:

- Go to the official website of State Bank of India at sbi.co.in

- Go to the homepage and click on the career tab

- Then, look for the advertisement and click on the application link

- Register and proceed with the application

- Upload the necessary documents

What is the selection process?

The selection will be done through these stages - shortlisting, interview and merit list.

It is mentioned that the retired employee should have a Smart Mobile Phone and the skill / aptitude to monitor through PC /Laptop/ Mobile app, as per the requirement.

Here is the official recruitment notice.

