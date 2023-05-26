'Saying Sengol's history is bogus, questioning our credibility is sad, unfortunate': Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam

Once again Congress has been caught on the wrong foot. Having derided Sengol’s history as ‘bogus’ has invited the ire of Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam, the math that gave Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather the sacred symbol of Indian Independence from the British Raj.

The math, in its official release, has lambasted the party, though without taking any names, and said that they would reveal the true history of the Sengol and Nehru from the time of India’s Independence and Transfer of Power at a presser Friday evening.

Calling the Congress diatribe against Sengol, “sad and unfortunate”, the release said the history of Sengol had been documented by multiple sources as well as well preserved in their own records.

“It has been well documented by multiple sources, including our own records, that we were invited to conduct a ritual to symbolise transfer of power,” the release said.

Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam “honoured” the invited of C Rajagopalachari and “we got a Sengol made.”

The release further said, the Sengol was given to Lord Mountbatten, “got it back from him and presented it to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in an elaborate ritual.”

“The Swami who presented the Sengol to Nehru also made it clear that it is a symbol of self-rule,” the mutt added.

“Saying that such events are bogus or false, trying to raise question marks about our credibility, and trying to reduce the importance of the use of the Sengol as a symbol of the transfer of power for the sake of politics is very sad and unfortunate,” the Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam said in its release.

Earlier in the day, Congress’ General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh claimed that there is “no documented evidence whatsoever of Mountbatten, Rajaji & Nehru describing this sceptre as a symbol of transfer of British power to India. All claims to this effect are plain and simple — BOGUS.”

“Wholly and completely manufactured in the minds of a few and dispersed into WhatsApp, and now to the drum-beaters in the media,” he alleged.

“The sceptre is now being used by the Prime Minister and his drum-beaters for their political ends in Tamil Nadu. This is typical of this brigade that embroiders facts to suit its twisted objectives,” claimed Jairam Ramesh.

Is it any surprise that the new Parliament is being consecrated with typically false narratives from the WhatsApp University? The BJP/RSS Distorians stand exposed yet again with Maximum Claims, Minimum Evidence. 1. A majestic sceptre conceived of by a religious establishment in… pic.twitter.com/UXoqUB5OkC — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 26, 2023

Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the Congress for terming stories behind Sengol "bogus".

Shah asked why the Congress party "hate Indian traditions and culture so much?"

"A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolise India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick’," Shah said.

Why does the Congress party hate Indian traditions and culture so much? A sacred Sengol was given to Pandit Nehru by a holy Saivite Mutt from Tamil Nadu to symbolize India’s freedom but it was banished to a museum as a ‘walking stick’. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2023

"Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom. Congress is calling the Adheenam’s history as BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour," Shah said.

Now, Congress has heaped another shameful insult. The Thiruvaduthurai Adheenam, a holy Saivite Mutt, itself spoke about the importance of the Sengol at the time of India’s freedom. Congress is calling the Adheenam’s history as BOGUS! Congress needs to reflect on their behaviour. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 26, 2023

A Sengol will be reintroduced in the new Parliament building which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 28 May.

PM Modi will install the golden sceptre near the Speaker’s seat. Traditionally called the ‘Sengol’, it has roots in Tamil culture. The word Sengol means “righteousness.”

