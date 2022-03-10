Savitribai Phule 125th Death Anniversary: A glance at the life of India's first female teacher

Savitribai Phule was India's first female teacher who played a major role in the social reform movement in India

10th March is considered an important date in India's history. The day is observed as the death anniversary of Savitribai Phule, a social reformer, educationalist, and poet. Phule was born on 3 January, 1831, in Naigaon, located in present-day Maharashtra.

Savitribai Phule was India's first female teacher who played a major role in the social reform movement in India, and especially in Maharashtra. Phule, along with her husband Jyotirao Phule, played a vital role in fighting for the rights of women. She also fought against several social evils prevalent in society such as untouchability and child marriage.

On the occasion of Savitribai Phule's 125th death anniversary, here is a closer look at the social reformist's life:

Phule established a school for women and young girls along with her husband in 1848. Apart from voicing her opinions for the rights of women and the need to educate girls, she also spoke against the ills of society, including casteism and patriarchy.

Phule devoted her life to the betterment of young girls across the country and inspired millions of people. Her work for women's rights and improving the status of women in society is remembered till date. After establishing the first school for girls, Savitribai Phule also established 18 more schools in her lifetime.

Here are some of the lesser-known facts about Savitribai Phule:

She also is often hailed as the mother of feminism in India.

Savitribai Phule established a care centre for pregnant rape victims and helped them in their time of need.

She also opened a shelter for Indian widows who had been abandoned by their families.

Phule along with her son Yashwant, began a clinic at Pune in order to treat and help people suffering from the Bubonic Plague. It was during this time that Savitribai Phule contracted the disease and breathed her last on 10 March 1897.

India Post released a stamp in honour of Savitribai Phule in 1998.

