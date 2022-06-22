Save Soil: 'This land is not just land, we call it motherland, says Sadhguru 

Sadhguru spoke about the global movement- 'Save Soil' on ShareChat Audio Chatrooms, attended by over 2,60,000 people across India

Sadhguru Monday joined an audio chatroom session on ShareChat to connect with his followers across India. He spoke to 2,64,113 users about the 'Save Soil' project, a global movement that seeks to address the soil catastrophe with the help of citizens, world leaders, and professionals.

Diligently working to create a greener future by saving the soil, Sadhguru has been reaching nooks and corners of the world and has touched 3.2 billion people with his movement.

During the session, the spiritual master highlighted the value of soil preservation and encouraged his followers to join and support the global movement. He discussed how soil is withering and mentioned ways to preserve it.

According to him, whenever there was a discussion about the environment, it was always about climate change, water, etc., but the word 'SOIL' was never used. It's interesting how his team has developed distinct documents for 193 different nations based on their latitudinal position, economic situation, soil kinds, and agricultural traditions. Keeping this in mind, he wishes to awaken voices over the issue.

Speaking about the Save Soil movement, Sadhguru expressed his concern over the needs of the future generation. "According to the World Food Programme, food scarcity will ignite dozens of civil conflicts by 2035. Six nations are predicted to descend into famine this year. This land is not just a land; we call it motherland. We call it mother since we came from it and in the end, we will return to the land only”, he said.

When questioned if the world is consuming the food of future generations, he said, "The food we eat does not belong to us, nor does it belong to our children; it is for the unborn child. The child still inside the mother cannot save themselves, and we end up eating their food. We need to change this right now, and we don't need any technology or money. All we need is our willpower."

He also emphasised the need for strategic thinking when making changes. According to him, the youth should participate in online and offline training to improve their knowledge and encourage them to join in and support the campaign.

While concluding the session, Sadhguru gave a clarion call of 'Mitti Bachao'. He also sang a melodious Hindi song - ‘Bandeya,’ leaving the audience in awe.

ShareChat:

ShareChat is one of India’s leading multilingual social media platform, with over 180 million monthly active users.

