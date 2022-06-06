Save Soil movement: 'Bringing humanity together to keep magic of soil alive', says Sadhguru

Sadhguru started 'Save Soil Movement' in March this year to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health. He embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. Sunday, 5 June marked the 75th day of the 100-day journey

New Delhi: Spiritual guru and the founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Sunday said that soil is the only magic material that turns death into life.

Speaking about his ongoing Save Soil movement, he said the movement is about bringing humanity together to keep the magic of soil alive.

Sadhguru on Sunday held a press conference at The Claridges hotel in tha National Capital. He addressed media professionals from national news agencies at the gathering about his ongoing Save Soil movement.

In the inaugural session, two documentaries were played that covered the highlights of Sadhguru's 100-day Save Soil campaign. The spiritual guru has completed 75 days of solo biking, traversing 27 nations as part of his 'Save Soil' campaign.

Stakeholders of both private and government sectors have come in support of the Save Soil campaign.

After the two documentaries, Sadhguru took the questions of the press.

When asked about the challenges he had to face during his journey, he said everyone was walking with him in the journey as nobody can really argue on soil being the source of human life.

When asked about the response he garnered from the nations that he visited, the Isha Foundation founder told about the many MOUs that he signed with governments of various nations. He also said that the United Nations has also come in support of the Save Soil movement.

One of the journalists asked Sadhguru why he chose to ride a bike and not any other vehicle, Sadhguru responded by saying that there was no better way than riding a motorcycle to maintain social distancing in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added, "If I flew my city to city by an airline, do you think it would excite anybody's interest if I drive a car then no. If I walked then it may be... I would kill myself probably. If I ride a bicycle, maybe a sure death. The motorcycle is near death but not death. If you make a mistake, you could die. There are many dangerous moments out there."

When asked if he enjoy riding a bike, the 64-year-old said, "I don't enjoy anything in my life. I am just joyful."

As per Sadhguru, agriculture, deforestation, and other factors have degraded and eroded topsoil at alarming rates. Globally, 52% of agricultural land is already degraded. The planet is in crisis, if current rates of soil degradation continue, this would be the end of life as we know it, he added.

Almost every major ecological crisis is, to some degree or form, a consequence or symptom of the degradation of soil. Similarly, almost every environmental or environment-related pain point can be addressed by creating healthy soil.

Highlighting the importance of enhancing the organic content of soil, he said, "As the soil becomes rich, the usage of pesticides, chemicals, and fertilizers will start sliding down. That is how it should happen. Not the other way round, because we do not like chemicals, we say remove them. If you do that, you cannot provide food to 8 billion people. Without fertilizers, you cannot do it right now. We are not in that condition. Soil is not in that condition anywhere. If you raise your organic content to 12 to 15 per cent, then maybe it is possible to think of raising food output without chemical fertilizer."

"But I am not such a stickler against chemical fertilizer at all. If you have to use it a little bit, use it. It just has to be used in a doctored manner. Right now, it is being used extensively because the soil is so poor. It is like if you are eating good food and you are healthy, maybe you take one Vitamin pill. But now you are seriously ill, now all sorts of stuff are being pumped into you all the time. That is the state of a sick person and sick soil right now," he stated.

As the press conference concluded, Sadhguru got on his BMW K1600 GT sports bike and rode to the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex where a grand event was scheduled.

There were over 15,000 people present in the IG stadium. People were dancing to the jingle of the Save Soil movement, raising placards and shouting slogans.

The event began with a performance by playback singer Mohit Chauhan.

Sadghuru addressed the people of Delhi and explained them the impact and significance of the movement.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme on 'Save Soil Movement' at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

