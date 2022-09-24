Save Soil Movement: Assam becomes tenth state to join campaign; Sadhguru, CM Biswa ink MoU

New Delhi: Assam on Saturday became the tenth state to join Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev’s Save Soil Movement.

The Assam government organised a three-day Chintan Shivir at Kaziranga that was inaugurated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Isha Foundation’s Sadhguru.

On the first day, Sarma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the environmental activist and yoga guru on ‘Save Soil’ movement and vowed to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation.

Had the privilege of signing an MoU with Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev ji on the ‘Save Soil’ movement spearheaded by his @ishafoundation. The MoU will be a policy document for our Govt to promote sustainable use of soil and prevent its degradation.@SadhguruJV pic.twitter.com/itHy86lfpM — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 24, 2022

Speaking on the first day of the programme, Sadhguru drew attention to the need for the state to capitalise on its tourism potential for a quick yet ecologically sensitive development.

Namaskaram Shri. @himantabiswa ji. An honor & a privilege to meet Team #Assam. May this beautiful state become a symbol of social, economic & ecological Abundance and wellbeing under your dynamic & capable leadership. My Best Wishes & Blessings for Vision 2026. -Sg https://t.co/jwFYvqfh3F — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) September 24, 2022

Chintan Shivir

The three-day programme has been organised to discuss various issues of Assam and chalk out a future course of action. All ministers, BJP leaders and government officials were asked to attend it.

The first day of the camp included a session by Sadhguru that was followed by an open house discussion, a presentation on the objectives of the 'chintan shivir' and a cultural programme.

The second day will begin with a Yoga session, organised by the Ayush ministry, followed by a session by Art of Living's Sri Ravi Shankar and an open house discussion.

Thematic presentations on infrastructure, social sector, re-energising rural development, urban sector, agriculture and allied sectors and revenue generation will be given during the third day of the camp. A presentation by the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister's Office will also be made on 26 September, an official said.

The chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Sameer Sharma and Durga Shanker Mishra respectively will also conduct separate sessions along with Karnataka's commissioner of survey, settlement and land records Munish Moudgil at the three-day event.

The participants will be taken for a jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park and a visit to the Maha Mrityunjay Temple at Nagaon on the concluding day of the camp, the official added.

