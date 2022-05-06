‘Save Soil’ campaign: Sadhguru to address leaders from 195 nations at UNCCD

Sadhguru is currently on a 100-day, 30,000-km lone motorcycle journey through Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East as part of the Movement to Save Soil.

Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, will address political leaders from 195 countries at the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on 9 and 10 May to raise awareness towards saving soil. He will speak at the event with the aim of urging heads of states to introduce policy reforms in their countries to save soil.

The spiritual leader, who is currently on a 100-day lone motorcycle journey through Europe, Central Asia and the Middle East as part of the ‘Save Soil’ initiative, is the keynote speaker for the 15th session of the Conference of Parties (COP15) at UNCCD. The theme for the session is “Land. Life. Legacy: From scarcity to prosperity”.

The Isha Foundation leader began his journey in London on 21 March, the Save Soil Movement has garnered global interest and support. The Movement is supported by world leaders, leading environmental organizations and scientists, soil experts and several UN bodies. Political parties and leaders from more than 70 countries have already pledged to save soil in their countries

According to Isha Foundation, the primary objective of the initiative is “to urge nations to ensure that agricultural lands contain a minimum of 3 to 6 per cent organic content to keep them alive and productive. This will ensure global food and water security, mitigate climate change impact and protect biodiversity by halting further species extinction”.

