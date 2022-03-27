‘Save every drop of water’: PM Modi emphasised on water conservation in his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast

Modi stressed on individual and collective efforts, be it the construction of check dams or rain water harvesting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the we must do whatever we can to save every drop of water. He also emphasised on water recycling.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that the protection of water sources has been part of the nature of society and that he was happy that many people in India have made water conservation a life mission.

He spoke of Arun Krishnamurthy from Chennai who has been running a campaign to clean the ponds and lakes in his area.

“He took up the responsibility of cleaning more than 150 ponds and lakes and successfully completed it,” said Modi.

He also spoke of Rohan Kale from Maharashtra who has is running a campaign to preserve hundreds of step wells in Maharashtra.

“Many of these wells are centuries old and are part of our heritage. Bansilal-Pet Kuan in Secunderabad is one such step well. Due to years of neglect, this step well got filled with mud and garbage. But now the campaign to revive this step well has started with public participation,” said Modi

The Prime Minister spoke of Gujarat, where there always has been a shortage of water.

“These step wells are called Vav in Gujarat. Vav has played a big role in a state like Gujarat. The 'Jal Mandir Scheme' played a significant role in the protection of these wells or step wells. Several step wells were revived all over Gujarat. This also helped a lot in raising the water level in these areas,” he said.

He suggested running similar campaigns at the local level, be it the construction of check dams or rain water harvesting.

He emphasised on individual and collective efforts in this instance.

“For instance, at least 75 Amrit Sarovars can be made in every district of our country in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Some old lakes can be rejuvenated; some new ones can be dug. I am sure you will definitely make some effort in this direction,” he said.

Emphasising on water conservation, PM @narendramodi talks about efforts in Gujarat like Jal Mandirs. Also urges making Amrit Sarovars across India. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/HRuqV9DEEI — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 27, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.