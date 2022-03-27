‘Save every drop of water’: PM Modi emphasised on water conservation in his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast
Modi stressed on individual and collective efforts, be it the construction of check dams or rain water harvesting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the we must do whatever we can to save every drop of water. He also emphasised on water recycling.
In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that the protection of water sources has been part of the nature of society and that he was happy that many people in India have made water conservation a life mission.
He spoke of Arun Krishnamurthy from Chennai who has been running a campaign to clean the ponds and lakes in his area.
“He took up the responsibility of cleaning more than 150 ponds and lakes and successfully completed it,” said Modi.
He also spoke of Rohan Kale from Maharashtra who has is running a campaign to preserve hundreds of step wells in Maharashtra.
“Many of these wells are centuries old and are part of our heritage. Bansilal-Pet Kuan in Secunderabad is one such step well. Due to years of neglect, this step well got filled with mud and garbage. But now the campaign to revive this step well has started with public participation,” said Modi
The Prime Minister spoke of Gujarat, where there always has been a shortage of water.
“These step wells are called Vav in Gujarat. Vav has played a big role in a state like Gujarat. The 'Jal Mandir Scheme' played a significant role in the protection of these wells or step wells. Several step wells were revived all over Gujarat. This also helped a lot in raising the water level in these areas,” he said.
He suggested running similar campaigns at the local level, be it the construction of check dams or rain water harvesting.
He emphasised on individual and collective efforts in this instance.
“For instance, at least 75 Amrit Sarovars can be made in every district of our country in the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Some old lakes can be rejuvenated; some new ones can be dug. I am sure you will definitely make some effort in this direction,” he said.
Emphasising on water conservation, PM @narendramodi talks about efforts in Gujarat like Jal Mandirs. Also urges making Amrit Sarovars across India. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/HRuqV9DEEI
— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 27, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
'May all aspirations be fulfilled': Narendra Modi's wishes to Parsis on Navroze
Navroz is the Iranian and Persian New Year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities
Inflation set to go up, Centre must act to protect people: Rahul Gandhi
Asserting that inflation is a tax on all Indians, Gandhi said record price rise had crushed the poor and the middle class even before the Russia-Ukraine war began.
Never let go of your sense of service and duty, PM Modi tells IAS trainees
The prime minister was speaking at the valedictory session of the 96th Common Foundation Course of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration