Savarkar’s biographer, acclaimed author Vikram Sampath calls Rahul Gandhi an ‘imbecile’

New Delhi: Acclaimed author and historian Vikram Sampath launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for criticising Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar. Recusing himself from all TV debates on the issue, he said that he does not wish to dignify this “imbecile’s juvenile comments”.

“Recusing myself from all TV debates on this non-issue that is flogged repeatedly when bankrupt of anything else. Don’t wish to dignify this imbecile’s juvenile comments with my valuable time. Apologies in advance to guest relations folks of TV channels reaching out to me,” Sampath said in a tweet.

Recusing myself from all TV debates on this non-issue that is flogged repeatedly when bankrupt of anything else. Don’t wish to dignify this imbecile’s juvenile comments with my valuable time. Apologies in advance to guest relations folks of TV channels reaching out to me 🙏🙏 https://t.co/xqKCBYkgH6 — Dr. Vikram Sampath, FRHistS (@vikramsampath) November 17, 2022

What did Rahul Gandhi say on Savarkar?

During a recent press conference at Wadegaon in Akola district of Maharashtra, amid his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul attacked Savarkar and showed documents dating back to 1920. He claimed that they contained a letter written by Savarkar to the British.

He said, "I will read the last line, which says, ‘Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant’ and signed on it."

Rahul further claimed that Savarkar helped the British and "betrayed leaders (of the freedom struggle) like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear."

He further said that Gandhi, Nehru, Patel were in jail for years, but none of them signed any such letter.

BJP refutes Rahul Gandhi's claims

BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post said that Jawaharlal Nehru was rescued in 1923 by his father Motilal Nehru who wrote an apology letter to the British to secure his son's release.

"Jawaharlal Nehru, the man Congress venerates, was rescued (in September 1923) by his father, just because he couldn’t endure hardships in Nabha jail for even two weeks. His father Motilal Nehru wrote an apology to the British to secure his release," Malviya said on Twitter.

"Nehru was a coward. So look within," Malviya said intensifying his attack on Rahul.

Jawaharlal Nehru, the man Congress venerates, was rescued (in Sept 1923) by his father, just because he couldn’t endure hardships in Nabha jail for even 2 weeks. His father Motilal Nehru wrote an apology to the British to secure his release. Nehru was a coward. So look within. https://t.co/hinPwbb1L9 — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 17, 2022

Police complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Grandson of Savarkar, on Thursday, lodged a police complaint against Rahul in Mumbai for "insulting" his grandfather.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also targeted Rahul over his comments and said the people of the state will not tolerate any insult directed at Savarkar.

Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis claimed that Rahul has been "shamelessly lying" about Savarkar.

Uddhav Thackeray, former chief minister of Maharashtra, whose Shiv Sena faction is an ally of the Congress, said he does not approve of Rahul's remarks on Savarkar. He said that his party has immense respect for the freedom fighter.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.