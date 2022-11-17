Saudi Arabia exempts Indian nationals from submitting police clearance certificate for visas

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia on Thursday exempted Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate for obtaining visas to travel to the West Asian country.

A statement issued by the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India informed the decision has been taken as part of efforts of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral ties.

“In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC),” the statement read.

“The PCC will no longer be an essential requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia,” the statement indicated.

Saudi Arabia also appreciated the contribution of over two million Indian expatriates, who live and work peacefully in the Arab nation.

For Indian nationals, the Saudi move would translate into faster visa application processing and easier management for the travel and tourism firms. The waiting time for Indians to get their visas processed would also go down significantly.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman was scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month to further boost bilateral relations. But his visit was called off at the last minute due to administrative issues since the Crown Prince was also due to attend the recently-concluded G20 Summit in Bali.

