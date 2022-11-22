Satyendra Jain’s ‘physio-the-rapist’: Masseur Rinku is rape accused booked under POCSO Act

New Delhi: The person giving massage to jailed Delhi minister Satyendra Jain is a rape accused and not a physiotherapist as claimed by Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, said Tihar Jail official sources on Tuesday.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside Tihar jail. pic.twitter.com/VMi8175Gag — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

The sources said masseur Rinku is a prisoner in a rape case and has been charged under Section 6 of POCSO Act and Section 376, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

The CCTV footage, capturing the minister lying on his bed and reading something from a piece of white paper while a man sitting next to him giving him a foot massage, had gone viral, embarrassing the Aam Aadmi Party who claimed that Jain was undergoing treatment and the masseur was a physiotherapist.

Commenting on the development, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that Kejriwal must answer why he defended Jain and insulted the physiotherapists.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Poonawalla said, “Rape accused Rinku was giving massage to Satyendra Jain. Rinku Accused under Pocso and IPC 376. So it was not a physiotherapist but a rapist who was giving maalish to Satyendra Jain! Kejriwal must answer why he defended Jain and insulted the physiotherapists.”

Accused under Pocso and IPC 376 So it was not a physiotherapist but a rapist who was giving maalish to Satyendra Jain! Shocking Kejriwal must answer why he defended this and insulted physiotherapists pic.twitter.com/8bBE4fLTFU — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 22, 2022

The 58-year-old Delhi minister, Jain was arrested on 30 May under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had told a Special PMLA court that Jain was enjoying luxurious facilities in jail.

After the video went viral, the Superintendent of Tihar Jail – where Jain has been lodged for more than five months – was suspended for alleged VIP treatment to the minister.

