Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, is regarded as one of the prominent figures during India’s freedom struggle. He had an immense contribution in bringing the nation together as one unit. Today, 31 October, India is celebrating the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. To honour his pivotal role in making a united India, the government, in 2014, decided to commemorate National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. To destroy the legacy of imperialism and establish a united country steeped in the spirit of nationalism, Sardar Patel worked with amazing speed.

Today on this special occasion, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel:

In 1928, the Bardoli Satyagraha took place in Gujarat. This is regarded as a crucial component of the struggle against British rule. This movement was subsequently led by Vallabhbhai Patel, who earned the title “Sardar” as a result of its success.

Sardar Patel is referred to as the ‘Iron Man of India’ because of his steadfast support for the unification of India’s princely territories (over 550 princely states in total) into a single country, his optimistic view of women’s empowerment, and his active participation in helping to create the country that it is today.

Patel finished matriculation when he was around 22. Aspiring to become a lawyer, he spent years studying on his own with books that he borrowed from other lawyers. He passed the law examination in less than two years and later rose to prominence as one of the country’s top barristers.

Patel initially had little interest in politics. He was inspired to resign from his work and join the Independence movement after seeing Gandhi in 1917. Within a few years, he went on to become one of the influential characters of the Indian National Congress (INC).

Patel was India’s first deputy prime minister following the country’s independence. He was also chosen to serve as India’s Home Minister on the country’s first anniversary of independence.

On 31 October 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Statue of Unity on the banks of the Narmada river. The statue was built at a cost of about Rs 2,989 crore. Standing 182-metres high, it is currently the tallest statue in the world.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.