Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 71st Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to 'Iron Man' of India

Sardar Patel is remembered and credited for his political acumen and efforts to integrate the princely states into the Union of India

FP Trending December 15, 2021 11:10:27 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with Mahatma Gandhi. Wikimedia Commons

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 71st death anniversary today, 15 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as several Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders paid homage to India's first home minister.

Patel was an important leader of the Congress party. He started his careers as a lawyer and soon became involved in the country's freedom struggle. After independence, he became the first home minister and deputy prime minister of India. Popularly known as the Iron Man of India, he is remembered and credited for his political acumen and efforts to integrate the princely states into the Union of India.

On Patel's death anniversary, PM Modi remembered the Iron Man of India for his administrative skills and untiring efforts to unite our nation. He tweeted:

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Iron Man of India, stating that the great leader's thoughts continue to guide the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Sardar Patel for his "courageous efforts towards uniting India".

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called him the architect of national unity:

Union minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted on his exemplary contribution towards ensuring the unity of India. He asserted that it was the Iron Man’s contribution, which helped the country overcome communal strife.

Housing minister Hardeep Puri also paid tribute to Patel, calling him a stalwart of India’s freedom movement.

The official account of Congress remembered Patel for his efforts to create a united country after independence.

Fast Facts

Born in Gujarat’s Nadiad city on 31 October, 1875, Sardar Patel completed his schooling in his native city in the year 1897. Since school days, he was interested in studying law and decided to pursue it as his career.

When India got its independence from the British, Patel was one of the top senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 1947, he became the country’s first deputy prime minister for his dedication and hard work in uniting the country. Later, he was also selected as the first home minister of Independent India. Patel also supervised the ministry of information and ministry of states due to his immense knowledge in this specific field. He passed away in Mumbai on 15 December, 1950.

