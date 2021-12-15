Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 71st Death Anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to 'Iron Man' of India

Sardar Patel is remembered and credited for his political acumen and efforts to integrate the princely states into the Union of India

On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 71st death anniversary today, 15 December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as several Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders paid homage to India's first home minister.

Patel was an important leader of the Congress party. He started his careers as a lawyer and soon became involved in the country's freedom struggle. After independence, he became the first home minister and deputy prime minister of India. Popularly known as the Iron Man of India, he is remembered and credited for his political acumen and efforts to integrate the princely states into the Union of India.

On Patel's death anniversary, PM Modi remembered the Iron Man of India for his administrative skills and untiring efforts to unite our nation. He tweeted:

Remembering Sardar Patel on his Punya Tithi. India will always be grateful to him for his monumental service, his administrative skills and the untiring efforts to unite our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 15, 2021

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to the Iron Man of India, stating that the great leader's thoughts continue to guide the country.

हर भारतीय के हृदय में बसने वाले देश की एकता व अखंडता के अद्भुत शिल्पी लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल जी के जीवन का क्षण-क्षण भारत में एक राष्ट्र का भाव जागृत करने हेतु समर्पित रहा। उनके विचार सदैव देश का मार्गदर्शन करते रहेंगे। ऐसे महान युगपुरुष व राष्ट्रीय गौरव के चरणों में कोटिशः वंदन। pic.twitter.com/OkW7sRK57p — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 15, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Sardar Patel for his "courageous efforts towards uniting India".

Tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his punyatithi. His courageous efforts towards uniting India into one strong entity continue to motivate millions across India. He also provided remarkable leadership to India’s freedom movement. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 15, 2021

Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari called him the architect of national unity:

Union minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted on his exemplary contribution towards ensuring the unity of India. He asserted that it was the Iron Man’s contribution, which helped the country overcome communal strife.

We will forever be grateful to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for his exemplary contribution to unite India. His leadership helped the country overcome communal strife. Humble tributes to the great leader on his death anniversary. #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel 🙏 pic.twitter.com/QTYQUf8Jv0 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) December 15, 2021

Housing minister Hardeep Puri also paid tribute to Patel, calling him a stalwart of India’s freedom movement.

I pay homage to the iron willed architect & unifier of independent India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ji on his death anniversary.

The Iron Man was a leading stalwart of India’s freedom movement who later guided India's integration into a modern nation. pic.twitter.com/Spn8a0xMkh — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 15, 2021

The official account of Congress remembered Patel for his efforts to create a united country after independence.

United, no one can keep us away from greatness.#SardarVallabhbhaiPatel pic.twitter.com/eyQ2GDDzGX — Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2021

Fast Facts

Born in Gujarat’s Nadiad city on 31 October, 1875, Sardar Patel completed his schooling in his native city in the year 1897. Since school days, he was interested in studying law and decided to pursue it as his career.

When India got its independence from the British, Patel was one of the top senior leaders of the Indian National Congress (INC).

In the 1947, he became the country’s first deputy prime minister for his dedication and hard work in uniting the country. Later, he was also selected as the first home minister of Independent India. Patel also supervised the ministry of information and ministry of states due to his immense knowledge in this specific field. He passed away in Mumbai on 15 December, 1950.

