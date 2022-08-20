Sardar Ka Grandson 2.0: Punjab farmer plans to move his Rs 1.5 Crore house

A farmer for Punjab’s Sangrur, in order to help in the construction of an expressway, is moving his two-storey house 500 feet away from its current site

If you have seen the 2021 film Sardar Ka Grandson, you must surely be intrigued by the scene, wherein Arjun Kapoor erects and brings her on-screen Grandmother Neena Gupta’s house to India. However, it was a film and an enthralling concept. But in what seems like a scene just straight out of the Kaashvi Nair’s directorial, a farmer has erected his two-storey house to move to a different location. Yes, you read that right. According to a recent NDTV report, a farmer for Punjab’s Sangrur, in order to help in the construction of an expressway, is moving his two-storey house 500 feet away from its current site.

Built on his field in Sangrur’s Roshanwala village, Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi’s house was coming in the middle of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, the report revealed. The expressway is reportedly being constructed under the government’s Bharatmala project, which as per the officials aims at reducing the travel time of the commuters. After being completed, this expressway will be reportedly passing through Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir. While the Punjab government offered Sukhwinder compensation to remove the structure, instead of demolishing his house, the farmer decided to shift it entirely as a whole to a new place.

In conversation with NDTV, the farmer revealed that he spent two years and Rs. 1.5 crore to build his house and because this is his “dream project” he didn’t wish to build another one.

“It took me two years and ₹ 1.5 crores to build this house. It's my dream project, I did not want to construct another house,” Sukhwinder was quoted as saying.

While reportedly the work to achieve the target of 500 feet is underway, so far the house has been moved by 250 feet with the help of some construction workers from Sukhwider’s village. The picture shows the house erected off the land, and some heavy gears attached to it. It appears like wheels are also attached to make it easier to drag the house away from the field.

