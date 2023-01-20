Goddess Saraswati is worshipped by people for knowledge and to get rid of ignorance, lethargy, and sluggishness on Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami. The whole day is dedicated to the Goddess and this auspicious Hindu festival is observed with full fervour by her devotees. Saraswati is known as the Goddess of music, knowledge, arts, science, and technology. According to Drik Panchang, many astrologers consider Basant Panchami as Abujha day, which is auspicious for starting all the good work. During this day, the yellow colour holds a great significance. People wear yellow dresses on this day for worshipping the Goddess. The colour yellow symbolises both knowledge and the fields of mustard, which indicates the start of spring.

Date and Timing

The auspicious festival of Basant Panchami is observed each year on the fifth day of Lunar Eclipse in the month of Magh (spring) according to the Hindu Calendar. This day usually falls in the month of January or February. According to Drik Panchang, Basant Panchami is going to be celebrated on 26 January this year. The Panchami Tithi will begin at 12:34 PM on 25 Jan and end at 10:28 AM on 26 Jan. The Vasant Panchami Muhurat is from 7:12 AM to 12:33 PM.

Shubh muhurat

There is no special time for performing Saraswati Puja on Basant Panchami. However, one needs to ensure that the Puja is done when Panchami Tithi is prevailing.

Puja Vidhi

Saraswati Puja needs to begin with the meditation of Goddess Saraswati (or Dhyana). Dhyana has to be performed in front of Bhagawati Saraswati idol. Mantras are recited in honour of Goddess Saraswati.

Significance

One of the most famous rituals of Basant Panchami is Akshar-Abhyasam or Vidya-Arambham/Prahasana, which is the ritual of initiating education to children. Basant Panchami is also called Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami. Schools and colleges across the country also conduct Saraswati Puja in the morning before commencing their routine to seek the blessings of the Goddess.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.