New Delhi: Saral Vastu expert Dr Chandrashekhar Guruji was on Tuesday stabbed to death in broad daylight by two unidentified persons at The President Hotel in Hubballi city of Karnataka.

Karnataka | Saral Vastu exponent Chandrashekhar Angadi alias Chandrashekhar Guruji was stabbed by two unidentified people at The President Hotel in Hubballi. His body has been shifted to KIMS hospital.

Police said they have registered a case and the hunt to nab the accused is on.

"Some people called him to lobby area of the hotel where he was staying. One person wished him and suddenly started stabbing him. Due to multiple injuries, by the time he was shifted to hospital, he was dead. We have registered a case and are searching for accused," said Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Labhu Ram.

According to reports, the two accused were known to Guruji for the past two years. The accused had reportedly paid him Rs 2 lakh to consult regarding progress in their business. They are suspected to have attacked Chandrashekhar as there was no improvement in the business.

