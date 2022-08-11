'Sar tan se juda' slogans raised at Muharram procession in UP's Jaunpur; 4 arrested
A video of the incident has gone viral on social media
Jaunpur: Four persons were arrested here after objectionable slogans were raised during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.
A video of the incident has gone viral over social media.
"Sar Tan Se J*da" slogans in the recent procession of #Muharram in Mirganj market of Machlishahar in Jaunpur, #Uttarpradesh
+ pic.twitter.com/qsnDhS5Ex5
— Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) August 11, 2022
"It had come to light that during Tazia procession, some objectionable slogans were raised. There were videos of the incident, it was investigated and accused were traced. Since it was objectionable FIR was registered and four people were arrested. Action being taken," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural said.
थाना मीरगंज अंतर्गत ग्राम करियाव में मोहर्रम की दसवीं तारीख को ताजिया दफन के दौरान जुलूस में आपत्तिजनक नारे लगने का वीडियो वायरल हुआ। समुचित धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर चार लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित हैं। प्रकरण के सम्बंध में #SPRAJNR की बाईट। pic.twitter.com/9QoyXZ6h7d
— Jaunpur police (@jaunpurpolice) August 11, 2022
In the video, few people can be seen raising 'Sar tan se juda' slogans.
Also Read: Sar tan se juda: Origin of the anti-Hindu war cry after Nupur Sharma’s controversial Prophet Muhammad remark
(With inputs from agencies)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
MP man claims getting threat messages from Pakistan for 'backing' Nupur Sharma
The police have registered a case against an unidentified person who sent threatening voice messages to Aseem Jaiswal on his WhatsApp number, officials said.
Family takes out funeral procession in Odisha for dog
After their pet dog of 17 years passed away earlier this week, a family in Odisha bid farewell to the canine with a grand funeral procession.
Punjab Police catches drug peddlers in filmy style, watch dramatic video
This is not the first time that a police car chase has taken a filmy turn. It has happened before. A video was shared on Reddit where a black Sedan car loses its control while rushing, and ends up flipping and dragging on the road to stop near a house where the camera was installed.