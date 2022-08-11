'Sar tan se juda' slogans raised at Muharram procession in UP's Jaunpur; 4 arrested

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

Jaunpur: Four persons were arrested here after objectionable slogans were raised during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

A video of the incident has gone viral over social media.

"Sar Tan Se J*da" slogans in the recent procession of #Muharram in Mirganj market of Machlishahar in Jaunpur, #Uttarpradesh

"It had come to light that during Tazia procession, some objectionable slogans were raised. There were videos of the incident, it was investigated and accused were traced. Since it was objectionable FIR was registered and four people were arrested. Action being taken," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural said.

In the video, few people can be seen raising 'Sar tan se juda' slogans.

(With inputs from agencies)

