India

'Sar tan se juda' slogans raised at Muharram procession in UP's Jaunpur; 4 arrested

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media

FP Staff August 11, 2022 17:00:43 IST
Screengrab from viral video. Image courtesy: @AshwiniSahaya/Twitter

Jaunpur: Four persons were arrested here after objectionable slogans were raised during a Muharram procession in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district.

"It had come to light that during Tazia procession, some objectionable slogans were raised. There were videos of the incident, it was investigated and accused were traced. Since it was objectionable FIR was registered and four people were arrested. Action being taken," Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural said.

In the video, few people can be seen raising 'Sar tan se juda' slogans.

Also Read: Sar tan se juda: Origin of the anti-Hindu war cry after Nupur Sharma’s controversial Prophet Muhammad remark

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: August 11, 2022 17:00:43 IST

