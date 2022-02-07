Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit becomes first woman vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University

Professor Pandit will be succeeding M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five year term ended last year and was last week appointed as the chairman of the UGC

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, who is currently the vice chancellor of Savitribai Phule University, has been appointed as the VC of Jawaharlal Nehru University, according to ministry of education officials.

Pandit will be the first woman vice chancellor of JNU.

JNU congratulates Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for being appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of JNU for a period of five years.@EduMinOfIndia @ugc_india pic.twitter.com/PMzdDyZ6mV — Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (@JNU_official_50) February 7, 2022

"Her appointment is for a period of five years," a senior MoE official said.

M Jagadesh Kumar, who was holding the charge of acting VC at JNU after his five year term ended last year, was last week appointed as the chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to a report by CNN-News18, Jagadeesh Kumar in an official statement said, “It gives me pleasure to inform you that Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, department of politics and public administration, Savitribai Phule Pune University has been appointed as the next vice-chancellor of JNU. She is the first female vice-chancellor of JNU. My hearty congratulations to Professor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit. I am handing over the charge to her today and wish her success in her new role."

Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

She was born in St Petersburg, Russia (USSR), on 15 July, 1962.

Pandit holds a diploma in social work from California State University, Longbeach, USA, BA in History and Social Psychology and – MA in Political Science from Presidency College, Madras.

She was once a student at JNU as she has completed her MPhil in International Relations from the university and completed a PhD in international relations with thesis on ‘Parliament and Foreign Policy in India: The Nehru Years’.

She has done her post-doctoral diploma in Peace and Conflict studies – Uppsala University, Sweden, 1996.

She has authored books like ‘Parliament and Foreign Policy in India’ (1990) and ‘Restructuring Environmental governance in Asia-Ethics and Policy’ 2003.

She is well versed in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sanskrit, Marathi and English. She can understand Kananda,

Malayalam and Konkani.

Malayalam and Konkani. She has been teaching since 1988.

She has been part of several prestigious groups such as the member of the coordination core committee of the Indian Association of International Relations (2011-2014).

With input from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.