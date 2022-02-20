Sankashti Chaturthi February 2022: All you need to know about rituals, date, timings and importance

Devotees believe that worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day can help them overcome all hurdles in life

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, also called Sankasthi Chaturthi will fall on 20 February, 2022. The auspicious occasion falls on the fourth (Charuthi) tithi of the Krishna Paksha or waning phase of the moon, according to the Hindu calendar.

Date and timings:

According to the Drik Panchang, the Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi, which occurs in the month of Phaguna (February-March) will fall on 20 February, 2022. The Chaturthi tithi will commence from 9:56 pm on 19 February, 2022 and continue till 9:05 pm on 20 February, 2022.

Puja Vidhi:

People begin Sanksahti Chaturthi by making preparations for worshipping Lord Ganesha. This includes cleaning their homes thoroughly before the start of the Chaturthi tithi, preparing sweets to offer to the god and decorating their homes.

Most devotees observe a day-long fast, from sunrise to moonrise to seek the blessings of Lord Ganpati. People believing that offering prayers to the god on this day can help bring peace and prosperity to their families and deliver them from obstacles. Devotees also wear red on this day as it considered auspicious.

People who fast on Sankashti Chaturthi avoid consuming lentils, rice and wheat on this day. Devotees only eat sabudana khichdi, potatoes, peanuts and fruits on the auspicious occasion. They end their fast only after sighting the moon in the evening.

Special sweets such as sesame jaggery ladoos are prepared to be offered to Lord Ganesha’s idol. The idol is also decorated with fresh flowers and aarti is performed before the god. The pooja vidhi includes chanting of the Sankashti Vrat Katha before moon rise to honour Ganpati.

Significance:

Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi is believed to have been observed since 700 BCE, as per a report in Times Now. It is said that the significance of worshipping Lord Ganesha on this day was also explained by Lord Krishna to Yudhishthira in the Mahabharata.

Devotees observe a fast to please Ganpati and seek his blessings for a healthy and prosperous life. They also pray to the god to deliver them from all temptations and obstacles.

