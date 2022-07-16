Sankashti Chaturthi 2022: Know significance, tithi, puja vidhi and shubh muhurat

On this day devotees seek Lord Ganesha's blessings for good health and prosperity

Sankashti Chaturthi marks a special day for the Hindu community. They celebrate this day by honouring Lord Ganesha, who is commonly addressed as Pratham Pujya, which means the God to be worshipped first.

Every month, a fast is observed by devotees for Lord Ganesha on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha and Shukla Paksha. As per Hindu scriptures, the Chaturthi of Krishna Paksha is called Sankashti Chaturthi and the Chaturthi of Shukla Paksha is called Vinayaka Chaturthi.

So this month, Sankashti Chaturthi will be marked on 16 July. As per religious belief and practice, devotees observing the fast will seek help from god to remove all hurdles and unhappiness from their lives.

Tithi Timings and Moonrise:

According to Drikpanchang, the Chaturthi Tithi will begin on 16 July, 2022 at 1:27 pm and end on 17 July, 2022 at 10:49 am. The moonrise on Sankashti Day is expected to occur at around 09:49 pm.

Puja Vidhi:

Devotees begin the day by taking a bath early in the morning. They wear clean clothes and observe a day-long fast to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. During this time, devotees avoid eating heavy food but consume only milk and fresh fruits. They end the fast after seeing the moon at night.

People decorate the idol and the place of worship at homes with fresh flowers and offer sweets to the god. Special offerings are prepared by devotees for Lord Ganesha like sesame-jaggery ladoos, etc.

Before the moonrise, devotees worship Lord Ganesha and chant the Sankashti Vrat Katha to receive his blessings. Following the puja and moonrise, prasad is distributed among family and friends. On Sankashti Chaturthi, many also believe that it is auspicious to wear red.

Significance:

The day is celebrated to invoke Lord Ganesha's blessings and seek help from him as always. It is believed that this will lead to good health and prosperity in the family. Devotees also believe that couples who are yet to have children will be blessed with kids if they observe the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat.

