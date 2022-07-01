Sanjay Raut to appear before ED today, requests party workers to not gather outside agency's office

He also posted a photograph in which he can be seen standing in front of a portrait of late Bal Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was earlier summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, on Friday said he will appear before ED at 12 noon and appealed to party workers to not gather in front of the central agency's office.

"I will be appearing bfore the ED tody at 12 noon. I respect the Summons issued to me and it's my duty to co-operate with the Investigation agencies. I appeal Shivsena workers not to gather at the ED office. Don't worry," Raut tweeted while tagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also posted a photograph in which he can be seen standing in front of a portrait of late Bal Thackeray.

Raut was scheduled to appear before ED for questioning on Tuesday. However, his lawyer had sought 13-14 days time to present the documents in front of the probe agency, however, the request was declined by the agency. The ED had sent him a second summon to appear on 1 July, after he failed to appear ealier due to the political

crisis in Maharashtra.

Raut is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl. In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, in connection with the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.

The federal agency said its investigation revealed that around Rs 100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL, to the account of Pravin Raut, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities, ANI reported.

Praveen Raut has been a director in an infrastructure company called Guruashish constructions and is stated to be a subsidiary of the HDIL (Housing Development Infrastructure Limited), an accused in the case. Pravin Raut was arrested in the past by the Maharashtra police's economic offences wing.

(With inputs from agencies)

