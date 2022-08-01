Sanjay Raut sent to ED custody till 4 August; Shiv Sena leader's advocate alleges political vendetta

In April this year, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its investigation

Delhi: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has been sent to Enforcement Directorate's custody till 4 August in connection with the Patra Chawl case.

ED's lawyer Advocate Hiten Venegaonkar argued, "Pravin Raut, ex-director of Guru Ashish Construction Pvt Ltd didn't invest a single penny. He received Rs 112 crore. Probe reveals that Rs 1.6 crore was transferred to account of Sanjay & Varsha Raut. Raut & family were beneficiaries of Rs 1.6 crore."

Venegaonkar told the court that probe revealed that out of that money (Rs 1.6 crore), a plot of land at Kihim Beach in Alibaug was bought. He added that one plot was taken in the name of Sapna Patkar, the probe also revealed that Pravin Raut was the front man of Sanjay Raut.

According to a report by ANI, earlier in the day, ED produced Raut before a special sessions court after his arrest here early this morning in connection with a money laundering case linked to irregularities involving the redevelopment of a chawl in Mumbai. Sena leader was taken for a medical test at the JJ hospital before being produced before the court.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on Sunday, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him in the early hours today. Raut is a close aide of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Prior to his arrest, Sanjay Raut's brother said yesterday: "Sanjay Raut has been arrested. BJP is afraid of him and got him arrested. They haven't given us any document (regarding his arrest). He has been framed."

Meanwhile, another FIR was registered against Sanjay Raut in Mumbai for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, believed to be a close aide of the Shiv Sena MP.

The case was registered at the Vakola police station under sections 504,506 and 509 of IPC. An audio clip had gone viral in which Raut was allegedly heard threatening Swapna Patkar, ANI reported.

Notably, Swapna Patkar is a witness in the Patra Chawl land case in connection to which the ED detained Raut on Sunday after conducting a raid at his residence.

Meanwhile, security around the ED office and JJ hospital was increased with over 100 officials deployed to get tackle any law and order situation. Additional Director (ED) Satyabrata Kumar was also seen at the site.

According to sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from the residence of Raut earlier on Sunday. ED sleuths reached Raut's residence around 7 am on Sunday and conducted the raid.

Soon after the ED officials detained him in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case, the Shiv Sena leader said that he "won't be cowed down".

Speaking to media persons, Raut said, "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party."

On 28 June this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam, ANI said.

As per ANI, refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, he then dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office.

In April this year, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore belonging to Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of its investigation.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.