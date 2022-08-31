Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates Lord Ganesha sculpture out of over 3,000 sand laddoos
Devotees across the world have finally welcomed Lord Ganesha at their homes on 31 August, to mark Ganesh Chaturthi. Beginning today, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much fervour to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha and will be celebrated for the next 10 days. While the festival is native to the state of Maharashtra, it is also celebrated with great joy in every corner of the country. Now, to mark the auspicious occasion, well-known sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a giant sculpture of Lord Ganapati. Taking to his official Twitter account on Wednesday morning, the artist shared a glimpse of his magnificent masterpiece.
Through his tweet, Sudarsan revealed that he created this sculpture with more than 3000 sand laddoos and flowers. The artist created the massive art on Odisha’s famous Puri beach. While posting the picture of his enormous Ganapati sculpture, Sudarshan wished social media users and wrote in the caption, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. My Sand art of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand laddoos and some flowers at Puri beach in Odisha.” In the picture, Sudarshan can be seen indulging in his art, while sitting amidst the serene picturesque view of the Bay of Bengal. Apart from making a beautiful sculpture of Lord Ganapati with two elephants on each side, Sudarshan even wished his followers on the special occasion, by writing “Happy Ganesh Puja” with flowers.
Happy #GaneshChaturthi .My SandArt of Lord Ganesh by using 3,425 sand ladoos and Some Flowers at Puri beach in Odisha . pic.twitter.com/BGIuuMqESF
— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) August 31, 2022
As soon as Sudarshan posted the picture, it instantly started making rounds on the internet. Several individuals started singing his praises, while many wondered if Sudarshan takes someone’s help to create his artworks. One user commented, “Incredible art!”
Incredible art! 🙏
— Paushali Sahu 🇮🇳 (@dreamzdotcom) August 31, 2022
Another questioned Sudarshan, “Awesome! Sir, do you do it all by yourself, or do you get help too?”
Awesome ! ♥️♥️
Sir, do you do it all by yourself or you get help too ?
— Komala (@Komala65335450) August 31, 2022
Some people even wished the artist on the occasion. A third user wrote, “Exceptional sand art Sudarsan Ji. You are a true legend. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”
Exceptional sand art @sudarsansand ji
U r a true legend
Happy Ganesh Chaturthi
Ganpati Bappa Morya 🙏
— Bishnu Prasad Mishra 🇮🇳 (@bishnumishra) August 31, 2022
So far the viral pictures have garnered more than 6,000 likes and these numbers are increasing constantly. What are your thoughts on the sculpture?
