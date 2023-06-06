San Francisco bound Air India flight diverted to Magadan in Russia after engine glitch reported

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Magadan in Russia on Tuesday owing to an engine glitch, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, however, landed safely, the airline said.

“Air India flight AI173 of June 6, operating Delhi-San Francisco has developed a technical issue with one of its engines. The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, was diverted and landed safely in Magadan airport in Russia,” Air India said in the statement.

The aircraft is undergoing the mandatory checks, the airline said, adding the passengers are being provided with all support on the ground.

The passengers will be provided with an alternate option to reach their destination at the earliest, Air India added.

With inputs from agencies

