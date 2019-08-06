SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019: DHE, Odisha releases merit list for plus three degree admissions on samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019 | The Department of Higher Education, Odisha, released the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) Plus Three Degree Merit List on Monday (5 August).

Those who appeared for the exam can check their Odisha Degree Merit List for Plus Three admissions on the official website – samsodisha.gov.in. The merit list can also be accessed by clicking on the direct link here.

Successful candidates, whose names have appeared in the merit list, can deposit the admission fees from 5 August to 8 August till 5 pm. Shortlisted candidates will receive admission in the affiliated colleges of Odisha, the classes for which will start from 24 August.

Steps to Check SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the SAMS official website – samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'SAMS +3 / Degree Admission Merit List of Second Selection'

Step 3: Check for your name and roll number in the list

Step 4: Download the merit list for further reference

Around 237,215 candidates had registered for the web counselling and admission to degree courses in Odisha. Of them, 216,534 applied online and a total of 94,708 applications were received.

About SAMS Odisha

Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated academic management system and comprehensive tool for students, parents, administrators at colleges and government as well, to overcome the challenges in the process of college admissions and post admission processes.

Also read: SAMS Odisha Merit List 2019: First merit list for plus 2 admissions published