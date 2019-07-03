SAMS Odisha Merit List 2019: First merit list for plus 2 admissions published; check samsodisha.gov.in for details

SAMS Odisha Merit List 2019 | Student Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha has released the first merit list for plus 2 admissions today (Wednesday, 3 July). Candidates who applied can check the first merit list for SAMS Odisha +2 admissions 2019 through the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.

The SAMS Odisha +2 Admission Merit List 2019 contains the names of candidates who have been given the admissions to the various schools in the state.

A step-by-step procedure is listed below for the students who wish to check and download the SAMS first merit list through the official website.

Steps to check the SAMS first merit list 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website through the direct link.

Step 2: Enter or select required information in the provided fields.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Show’ button.

Step 4: Once the first merit list appears, check name and roll number on it.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for further reference.

Students must note that the admission process will continue from 3 July to 6 July till 5 pm. Those students who couldn’t make it through the first merit list can wait for the second merit list which will be declared on 12 July.

As per Business Today, this year at least 1,181 students passed with A1 grade, as against the last year when 1,715 students had passed. A total of 9,938 students passed with A2 grade, while 24,991 secured B1 grade and 46,319 students passed with B2 grade.

Following the trend of previous years, the cut-off for the top colleges are likely to remain high.

The publication also noted that, around 4,06,177 students had registered on SAMS Odisha for admission to the plus two admission and out of that, 3,75,961 applied online while at least 3.66 lakh paid the fees.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.