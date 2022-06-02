Samrat Prithviraj is caste neutral, doesn't depict king as Rajput or Gurjar: Yash Raj Films tell Delhi HC

Delhi High Court disposed of a plea against 'Samrat Prithviraj' that alleged that the movie depicts the ruler as a Rajput king

Yash Raj Films, makers of Akshay Kumar starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj', told the Delhi High Court that the film is caste neutral and does not depict King Prithviraj Chauhan as Rajput or Gurjar. The counsel of YRF said that the movie only centres on glorifying the Indian warrior and king.

"The film is caste neutral and the intention is to showcase the titular character as an Indian King. There is no mention of King Prithviraj belonging either to the Rajput community or the Gurjar community. The film is only centered on glorifying the Indian warrior and king – 'Samrat Prithviraj'," the producers' counsel made the statement at the court.

The court on Wednesday disposed of a plea against 'Samrat Prithviraj' that alleged that the movie depicts the ruler as a Rajput king. The petition filed by Gurjar Samaj Sarv Sangthan Sabha Ekta Samanya Samiti claimed that Prithviraj Chauhan was a Gurjar king.

The petitioner also claimed that the movie is based on the book Prithviraj Raso, a composition by famous Indian poet Chand Bardai Barot. The epic poem refers Prithviraj Chauhan to as a Gurjar warrior and hence, depicting him as a Rajput King in the film is wrong, the plea stated.

The petitioner counsel told the court that portraying the character as Rajput would hurt Gurjar's sentiments. The producer's counsel said they had no control over the content of other websites.

The producer's counsel said that it has not posted uploads on different websites related to the movie describing Prithviraj Chauhan as Rajput king and that only the poster of the movie has been produced and circulated by them, which does not describe the king as either Rajput or Gurjar.

The advocate representing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) said that the movie depicts the king as caste neutral and the certification was granted after watching the movie in its entirety.

In Delhi High Court, Yash Raj Films was represented by a team by Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner, Naomi Chandra, Partner and Sanya Dua, Senior Associate, TMT Law Practice.

The movie was earlier titled 'Prithviraj' but there were multiple challenges subsequently, stating that the title disrespects and lowers the dignity of the great emperor, it was changed to "Samrat Prithviraj". The movie will release in theatres on 3 June, 2022.

