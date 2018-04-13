Samajwadi Party demands President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh, accuses police of lying about law and order situation in state

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party, on Friday, demanded President's Rule in Uttar Pradesh and said this was necessary to restore the rule of law in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, party leader Kironmoy Nanda said the time had come to bid the Yogi Adityanath government good bye.

Referring to the Samajwadi Party rule of 2012-17, he said the development work of the Akhilesh Yadav government was praised by one and all.

The present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, he said, was only telling lies and inaugurating the projects initiated by the earlier government.

"In the last one year of BJP rule, the state has only been defamed by their acts," he said.

Nanda also demanded strict action against police officials who have been dishing out tall claims about improved law and order in the state.

Nanda also accused governor Ram Naik of not discharging his constitutional duties.