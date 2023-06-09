Sam Altman meets PM Modi hoping to create a ‘United Nations of AI,’ IT Minister responds

For quite some time now, Sam Altman has been vocal about the need to regulate AI on a global level, and how heads of state should focus on creating regulations that are universal and uniform all over the world. To that effect, Altman earlier had a meeting with PM Modi.

Altman accepts that it is possible that most governments will have roughly the same sort of regulations that will guide AI in to a certain direction and ensure that it is developed for the good. However, he believes that it will be much better and easier, if there is a global body that governs the development and deployment of AI, much like the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for nuclear power.

For this reason, Altman is on a tour of several countries including Israel, Jordan, Qatar, the UAE and South Korea. Altman hopes that during his visit, he will be able to convince the leadership of these countries to form an international body, a United Nations of AI, or something similar that will dictate how AI is developed.

Failing that, Altman hopes that he is at least able to influence how AI regulations are developed in each country in a way, that doesn’t stifle the growth of the technology while ensuring it is developed in a safe and ethical manner.

Last month, when asked about the regulations on AI and how Sam Altman could influence India’s AI regulations, Union IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that, Sam Altman is obviously a smart man. He has his own ideas about how AI should be regulated. We certainly think we have some smart brains in India as well and we have our own views on how AI should have guardrails.”

He added, “If there is eventually a United Nations of AI – as Sam Altman wants – more power to it. But that does not stop us from doing what is right for our digital nagriks (citizens) and keeping the internet safe and trusted.”

In a press conference from earlier today, Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar reiterated his stand and said, “Sam Altman’s visit in the last two days, in itself is a sign, that one of the key figures, in International AI looks at India and wants to create partnerships and sees India as a promising space for AI, that itself is a good thing,” he said.

“However, our approach towards AI regulation or any regulation will be regulated through the prism of user harm. This is a philosophy that the government of India has been following since 2014, that we will protect digital nagriks, from user harm or derived user harm,” Minister Chandrasekhar added. He went on to add that the Indian government won’t let digital platforms operating in India, whether they are a domestic or foreign-based entity to harm India’s digital citizens.

“We will regulate AI, web3 or any other emerging technologies so that they do not harm digital nagriks.”

Consultations regarding the Digital India Bill are set to commence this month, as confirmed by Minister Chandrasekhar, who holds the position of Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology. Furthermore, the introduction of the personal data protection bill in Parliament is imminent.

