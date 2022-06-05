The high profile event saw the turnout of several VVIPs from the city including Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Rashmi Thackeray.

Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Industries chairman, and his wife Nita Ambani today, 5 June, hosted the Arangetram ceremony of their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. Radhika is the daughter of Industrialist Viren Merchant.

The high profile event saw the turnout of several VVIPs from the city including Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani, Rashmi Thackeray with sons Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray. The event was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, including Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge. Ranveer was seen wearing a traditional red kurta for the event. Meanwhile, Salman opted for a more formal fit

