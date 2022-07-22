Salman Khan meets Mumbai police commissioner
The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Friday met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai, officials said.
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Actor Salman Khan leaves from the office of Mumbai Commissioner of Police Vivek Phansalkar pic.twitter.com/1NsJ2T375a
— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022
The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.
Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there.
Last month, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan had received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was killed in May. After the letter, Khan's security had been enhanced.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Ayaan Ali Bangash, Amrita Kak on recreating ‘Chhap Tilak’ and classical music reaching ‘peak of powers’
The sufiyana kalam inspired by Khusrau’s devotion to his spiritual mentor, Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya has resonated well with many artists because of its melody and mystical lyrics and it was a challenge for the trio to recreate the song with a fresh approach.
Salman Khan loved Vikrant Rona and was happy to collaborate: Kichcha Sudeep
Releasing in 15 languages in 55 countries, Kannada star Sudeep's film Vikrant Rona is the biggest film in his career. This 3D fantasy thriller is set to be a turning point not just for Kannada films but for Indian cinema itself.
The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri mocks Shah Rukh and Salman; Gets trolled
Vivek Agnihotri receives vicious trolling for making fun of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Fans say, "You have no contribution in making Badshah."