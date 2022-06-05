Salman Khan, father Salim Khan receive threat letter; case filed

Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and further probe is underway

An unsigned letter issuing threats to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.

The letter was found by Salim Khan's security staff on a bench. "Salim Khan follows a morning routine where he goes for a walk on the promenade accompanied by his security personnel. There's a location where he typically takes a break. A chit had been left behind on a bench," TOI quoted a police official as saying.

The chit contained dire threats for both Salim Khan and Salman Khan, police said.

"Moosa wala jaisa kar dunga," the chit said, according to the TOI report.

Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village in Mansa district of Punjab on 29 May, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. Notably, Moose Wala's body had 19 bullet injury injuries and he died within 15 minutes of being shot, according to the post-mortem report, which also stated that the cause of his death was "haemorrhage shock" due to antemortem firearm injuries.

A Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of the Punjabi singer in a Facebook post.

(With inputs from agencies)

