Sakshi Murder Case: 'If I were there, I would have pelted stones', rues victim’s mother

Sakshi Murder Case: The sensational murder of a young girl by her alleged lover in Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area has left the family of the victim devastated.

After the murder of the victim Sakshi, her mother is in a bad condition. Talking to the media, she rued the fact that no one came to save her daughter when she was being murder brutally in the street.

“This rumor is being spread that we already knew about Sahil Khan. The truth is that we did not know anything. Humanity had died in the street that day. But, no one came forward to save my daughter. Had I been passing by, I would have pelted stones. I just want justice, no matter how long it takes…just justice,” the victim’s mother said.

Both of Sakshi’s parents had reportedly fallen unconscious after hearing of the fate of their daughter.

“People are saying that our family knew Sahil much before this incident, but it is not so. He has killed my daughter and I want justice,” Sakshi’s mother said.

Referring to Neetu, Sakshi’s mother says, ‘The husband of the girl she used to live with is in jail. My daughter used to teach tuition and take care of two children. No one can imagine what would be going through the mind of the mother of a girl who is no more.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.