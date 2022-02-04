Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2022 provisional answer key released: Check details here

According to the official notice, OMR answer sheets and recorded responses of candidates who appeared in the exam will only be available till 5 February

National Testing Agency has released the provisional answer key of All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022. Along with the provisional answer key, OMR answer sheets and recorded responses of candidates have also been released.

Applicants can download their answer key from the official website - https://aissee.nta.nic.in/.

Methodical procedure to download AISSEE provisional answer key is as follows:

-Visit the official website - https://aissee.nta.nic.in/

-Click on the link that reads, ‘AISEE 2022 – OMR display, OMR challenge and answer key’ on the homepage

-Key in your application number, password and date of birth to login to your portal

-The AISSEE answer key along with the response sheet will be displayed on your screen

-Match and tally your OMR sheet responses with the provisional answer key

-Calculate your score and download a copy of the answer sheet to use it in the future

Direct link to download AISSEE 2022 answer key is here.

If applicants want to make a representation on their recorded responses, they can do so by applying online through their login portal. A non-refundable fee of Rs 100 has to be paid in order to make a representation. The fee should be paid through debit/credit card/internet banking or through Paytm. The deadline to pay the fee is 5 February.

Once a representation is made by a candidate against the OMR grading, it will be verified by NTA from the actual record and if challenges are found to be correct, the same will be updated in the data.

Applicants who are not satisfied with an answer, may challenge the same by filling out an online application form available on the official website and by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question. Payment has to be made through online modes and the last date to raise a challenge and pay the fee is 5 February.

For further details, applicants can view the official notification here.

AISSEE is conducted to grant admission to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. AISSEE 2022 was held on 9 January.

