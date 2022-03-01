Sainik School Entrance Test 2022: Results for admission to Class 6, 9 out; check details here

The aim of Sainik Schools is to prepare students for entrances of National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other defence training academies in India

The result of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam (AISSEE) 2022 has been put out by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in and download their results. They can also check the final answer sheet available on the portal.

AISSEE result 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the AISSEE result 2022 link

Login on the portal by entering Application Number and Date of Birth

The AISSEE result 2022 will be displayed on the screen of your device

Check and download the AISSEE result 2022 and take a printout for future reference

Here's the direct link to download the AISSEE result 2022.

NTA conducted the AISSEE 2022 exam on 9 January, 2022 in the paper-pen mode at 360 exam centres located across 167 cities. The exam was conducted for admissions to Classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. The hall ticket for the same was released on 6 January.

"Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during 02.02.2022 to 05.02.2022 and challenges were invited from the candidates who appeared in the exam," said the official notice.

The NTA followed all the COVID-19 guidelines while conducting the AISSEE 2022 examination. All necessary COVID-19 precautions like maintaining social distancing, sanitisation of the exam centre, limited entry of candidates into the exam hall were followed during the examination.

Sainik Schools are Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)-affiliated English medium schools. Cadets attending these schools are prepared to enter the National Defence Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and other defence training academies in India.

Check the official notice here.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in for more updates.

