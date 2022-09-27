Sagar Bus Accident: 1 killed, several injured as school bus overturns in Madhya Pradesh

Sagar Bus Accident: A class 10 student was killed while several children were injured when a school bus overturned between Rahatgarh and Chandrapur village in the Rahatgarh police station area on Tuesday morning in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh.

Around 50 children were aboard

The injured children have been sent to Community Health Center Rahatgarh for treatment. On hearing the news of the bus accident, a crowd of people gathered at the hospital. District Collector Deepak Arya and SP Tarun Nayak reached Rahatgarh from Sagar as soon as the accident was reported. According to reports, the accident happened when the bus spun out of control. There were more than 50 children in the bus.

The bus used to carry kids from 8-10 villages to school

According to reports, this bus used to transport children from eight to ten villages to school. These villages include Batayavada, Jhila Gadhaghat, Rampura, Chandrapur and Pachma of the Rahatgarh area. These children coming from these areas study in other schools including Scholar International, St. Thomas and Lakshya.

On Tuesday morning, this bus was carrying about 50 to 60 children from rural areas. The bus overturned between Rahatgarh and Chandrapur after the driver lost control. In this accident, class 10 student Shailendra Kurmi died while several children were also reported to be injured.

The injured have been sent to Rahatgarh Community Health Center. The parents panicked as soon as they got the news of the accident and rushed to the hospital.

