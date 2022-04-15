'Safety of minorities at stake, govt least bothered': Non-migrant Kashmiri Pandit body condemns 'threat letters circulated on social media'

KPSS president Sanjay K Tickoo said some 'vicious and ill minded persons who are using the cover of a particular religion are hell-bent on the annihilation of the religious minorities living in the Kashmir Valley'

Srinagar: Condemning the alleged issuance of threat letters and killing of Kashmiri Pandits living in the Valley, the Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti on Friday stated that some "vicious and ill minded persons who are using the cover of a particular religion are hell-bent on the annihilation of the religious minorities living in the Kashmir Valley."

In a press release dated 15 April, KPSS president Sanjay K Tickoo said, "KPSS strongly condemns the issuance of threat letters and the killing of Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus living in the Kashmir Valley. KPSS had already said that situation in Kashmir Valley is returning to 1990. In 1990, killings lists were circulated in mosques and in 2022 these lists are circulated on the internet and social media, just modus operandi has changed but the mentality is the same as what we minorities faced in the early 1990s."

Tickoo added, "Some vicious and ill minded persons who are using the cover of a particular religion are hell-bent on the annihilation of the religious minorities living in the Kashmir Valley. As these kinds of heinous and barbaric acts are not possible without logistic support from the local population and the role of the Kashmiri Society, though small in number, cannot be outrightly absolved for the targeted crimes happening against Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir Valley."

The KPSS president further alleged that every gunman known or unknown is a "local person and their helping OGWs are also from our own Kashmiri Society who create fake trust with religious minorities to collect details and help these gunmen to kill Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus living in Kashmir Valley."

"In 1990, religious minorities were backstabbed and forced to leave Kashmir Valley by creating a hostile environment, Tickoo said and added that "time and again similar condition is created in 2022 to force Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus to leave Kashmir Valley.

"Though these persons were always small in number but the collective silence maintained by the rest creates trust deficits with never ending voids between the communities," the KPSS president added.

Tickoo later went on to criticise the government and said, "The safety of minorities is at stake and the government is least bothered by the situation. This clearly shows either the administration is not interested in saving minorities or they are incompetent to handle the situation. In both cases, Kashmir is pushed into the darkness that engulfed this place during the early 1990s.

"KPSS with a strong note expresses disappointment that in 1990, the coalition government failed miserably in securing minorities in Kashmir Valley which led to the mass migration of the community, and in the last three years the same government failed again in securing minorities living in the Kashmir Valley, it indicates that Kasmiri minorities will again have to leave Kashmir Valley due to failure of Kashmiri Society as well as administration," Tickoo added.

In conclusion, KPSS has appealed to all members of Kashmiri Society to come clean on the issue and "respond with an honest answer, whether they actually want the Kashmiri Pandits/Kashmiri Hindus who continued to live in Kashmir Valley during all these odd years to live in Kashmir Valley or not, as the logistic support provided to these killers of humanity is provided by the locals only," Tickoo stated.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.