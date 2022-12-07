Sadhguru, global soil experts and scientists launch Global Save Soil Policy Handbook for 7 regions

Sadhguru and renowned soil experts and scientists from around the world released

the much-awaited Global Save Soil Policy Handbook for seven regions during an international round table conference to mark World Soil Day.

These regions are Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, Middle East and Northern Africa, North America and Oceania. These policy books offer practical, scientific policy recommendations that governments can put into action to revitalize the soil in their nation. It also released specific Sustainable Soil Management practices for 193 countries recommending 700 unique ways to improve soil health in every country.

The Round Table was attended by 155 global experts from 31 countries who delved deeper into the strategic goals of the movement along with Sadhguru. Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary, UNCCD, Australian agronomist, Tony Rinaudo, famously known as ‘The Forest Maker’, Ing. Martin Kováč, State Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic also joined virtually.

Dr. Muralee Thummarukudy, Director, G20 Global Land Initiative – UNCCD also joined the Round Table.

Addressing the Round Table, Sadhguru urged the scientists and experts to come up with a simple coherent language for the common people to understand the importance and urgency to Save Soil. “For the sake of common people in the world and for the political class, coming out with simple coherent language that

they hear loud and clear would make a huge difference.”

Seeing a resounding response to the Save Soil Movement steered by him, Sadhguru expressed his confidence in policy actions by governments around the world, but expressed concern over the pace of implementation.

“Without people keeping up their concern for soil in the world, democratically elected governments don’t really move at an appropriate pace. If you don’t make this an election issue, it is not going to get sorted out,” he said.

The Round Table discussed the strategic goals of the movement in two separate agendas. The first agenda of the Roundtable discussed issues and challenges to raise soil health by increasing Soil Organic Matter.

Dr. Muralee Thummarukudy, Director, G20 Global Initiative – UNCCD, said, “The law (EU soil Strategy) calls for Soil Literacy, which means that people have to know the importance of soil, and this is where the role of people like Sadhguru and the Save Soil Movement is.”

“Human activities or intervention could be considered as another soil-forming factor. This is what we [the UAE] are trying to do in many of the arid and semi-arid regions to shorten the time that is required in soil formation,” said Dr Ahmed H. El-Naggar, International Center for Biosaline Agriculture(ICBA), UAE, bringing his unique experience from a region considered a desert land. Dr Lydie-Stella Koutika, Research Center on Productivity and Sustainability of Industrial Plantations (CRDPI), Congo, said, “If we need success in implementation, we can not come with practices and ignore what people have been doing before…we have to deal with traditional knowledge of farmers and we will have more success when we take into account what they know and they do know a lot when we go on the field!”

Dr. Claire Chenu, Coordinator, European Joint Programme – Soil, also joined the agenda sharing her input.

The second agenda discussed issues and challenges in supporting farmers to improve soil health. Dr. Paul Luu, Executive Secretary, 4 per 1,000 Initiative, France, reflected, “Healthy soils are really the basis of all our actions- if we want to combat climate change, to combat desertification, to combat biological diversity

erosion and if we want to have food security.”

“We see the adoption rate, once the incentives are removed, is less than 15%. Education is critical. A farmer or rancher cannot implement what they do not know,” said Gabe Brown, Understanding Ag, on the crucial role of incentives and educating farmers. Speaking on similar lines, Prof Rosa Maria Poch, Chair of the Intergovernmental Technical Panel on Soils, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) suggested, “We must shift from a management that is merely using the soil to a management that has the soil as the main focus. For that, society needs to have a better knowledge of what soils are and what they do.”

Dr Alisher Mirzabaev, Enviro Economist, University of Bonn, Germany, said, “Improving access to extension, to market, securing land tenure, crop diversification and other measures can help improve the adoption of sustainable land management technologies but providing these incentives often is not enough

and we need more. Countries and communities could also provide incentives.”

Australian agronomist, Tony Rinaudo, famously known as ‘The Forest Maker’, in a video message, said, “I encourage each one of you listening today to engage firstly at the community level, that’s where the real results occur and secondly I encourage you to engage at a policy level. Can you advocate within your capacity or within your group advocate for enabling policy environments that encourage farmers and

communities to protect and restore the tree cover and through that restore the quality of the soil?”

The proceedings from the conference will be compiled and used in various forums to set the agenda to make agricultural soils healthy across the world.

Earlier on Save Soil Day, Sadhguru who is leading the Save Soil Movement kickstarted the global #ScoreforSoil campaign. The campaign, against the backdrop of the Football World Cup, encourages people to put up a video on social media of their best football shot and #ScoreForSoil in support of the Save Soil movement. Many leading global names are joining this global campaign to spread awareness.

The Save Soil movement

The round table was organised by the Save Soil Movement, which was launched by Sadhguru in March this year to bring the world’s attention to saving the dying soil. The movement is urging nations to mandate 3-6% organic content in agricultural soils around the world through policy-driven initiatives. Sadhguru, in March, undertook a 100-day, 30,000 km solo bike journey across 27 nations in Europe, Central Asia, the Middle East and 11 Indian states. The movement, in a short span of time, has met with resounding success, reaching over 3.91 billion people. 81 nations have committed to framing soil-friendly policies.

