The primary objective of the Save Soil Movement is to urge all nations of the world to mandate a minimum of 3-6 per cent organic content in agricultural soils through urgent policy reforms

“If we move towards soil extinction...most of us will not come out it. Once food shortages happen, civilizations will collapse. Our very humanity will evaporate within – few days,” warned Sadhguru speaking at a Save Soil event in Nashik jointly organized by Deshdoot and Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj.

Sadhguru who is currently in the Indian leg of Save Soil journey, arrived at Nashik to clock over 25,000 km of his solo 100-day 30,000 km Save Soil motorcycle journey.

Sadhguru was welcomed by Smt Nilimatai Vasantrao Pawar, Secretary General, K.T.H.M. College, and Shri Janak Sarda, Managing Director, Deshdoot who presented him with a traditional Pagdi. Smt Nilimatai Vasantrao Pawar felicitated him with a Paithani Shela, a traditional Maharashtrian silk shawl and the Pancha Tatva of Nashik.

Sadhguru reminded that the top soil which is the first 15-18 inches of soil is “the cream of the planet” having “zillions of life forms within it.”

Describing the importance of soil, Sadhguru said that it takes 600-800 years to create one inch of soil without human footprint and “at the present level of human activity, if you have to create one inch of top soil, it would take 13,000 years.”

Today we stand at a cusp of time, because as a “generation we have this opportunity that in the next 10-15 years’ time, we can make a significant turnaround,” alerting that the loss of bio-diversity will make revival of soil untenable after 25-40 years’ time, stressed Sadhguru.

In democratic nations governments follow the mandate of the people and he urged the people to raise their voice and keep it raised till the needed policies to revive soil are created in the state and the country.

Shri Janak Sarda, Managing Director, Deshdoot thanked Sadhguru for launching the movement and said, “We all understand the quality of soil is depleting. Our farmers are experiencing it every day. It is not only the farmers, but we consumers are also experiencing it in form of quality and quantity of food...As you have been saying it is time to act now, we at Deshdoot see this program as beginning for the action to be taken.”

The event had strings of rich cultural performances including renowned vocalist Pandit Aviraj Tayade, and his team.

Radhe Jaggi, a Bharatnatyam dancer along with Isha Samskriti weaved a combination of classical music, dance and Kalaripayattu to show the connection between humans and soil.

From Nashik, Sadhguru will be head to Mumbai where he will address a star-studded mega event at Jio World Convention Centre on Sunday.

On 21 March, 2022, Sadhguru embarked on a lone motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia and Middle East nations, reached the Western port city of Jamnagar, Gujarat few days ago.

Continuing his Indian leg of journey across 9 Indian states, he has passed through Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and New Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

At a Save Soil event in New Delhi, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Sadhguru to express his wholehearted support and encouragement for the movement.

Sadhguru presented the Soil Policy Handbook to Prime Minister, which offers practical, scientific solutions that governments can put into action to revitalize the soil in their country.

Since he arrived in India, the Government of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have signed an MoU to Save Soil in the state.

The movement has touched billions while 74 countries have agreed to act to save their nations’ soils.

In India, nearly 30 per cent of fertile soils in the country have already become barren and are incapable of yield. The UN has warned that at current rates of soil degradation, 90 per cent of the earth could turn into desert by 2050. To avert this catastrophe, Sadhguru started the Save Soil movement in March 2022.

The Save Soil Movement is supported by the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the UN World Food Programme, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

