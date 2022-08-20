Sadbhavana Diwas 2022: Why Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as Harmony Day
Sadbhavana Diwas aims to instill communal harmony, unity, brotherhood and love in the society at large
The birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is celebrated as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' or Harmony Day' on 20 August.
Sadbhavana Diwas is marked with the objective to promote peace, national integration and communal harmony among all Indians.
'Sadbhavana' in English means goodwill.
Sadbhavana Diwas promotes Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a developed nation, which he tried to propagate through different national and international projects.
The message of this day is that people with different religions and beliefs should live peacefully in the country and eschew violence.
Sadbhavana Diwas aims to instill communal harmony, unity, brotherhood and love in the society at large.
History
Rajiv Gandhi’s modern outlook was reflected in his contribution to the nation’s development.
In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi announced a National Policy on Education to modernise and expand higher education in India.
He also started a central government-based institution namely Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya system in 1986 to uplift the rural section of society providing them free residential education from classes 6 to 12.
Due to his efforts, MTNL was started in 1986. He also created Public Call Offices (PCOs) to increase the reach of telephones in rural areas.
Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award
Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed the post at the age of 40.
In 1992, the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana award was introduced by the All India Congress Committee of the Indian National Congress in the memory of the leader.
This award is given to those who have spent their lives promoting social harmony. A citation and a cash Prize of Rs 10 lakh is given to the people as a part of the award.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Head-on | India @75: The new idea of India is forward-looking, diverse and free of past’s burdens
A new idea of India is reflected in the fearless teenagers at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, the sports heroes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and innovative startup entrepreneurs in tech hubs around the country
Why India needs a leader and not a ruler
Prime Minister Modi chose to include the need to discard every speck of colonial mindset as we resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 in his Independence Day speech this year
'Rajiv Gandhi banned my book because of Muslim votes', Rushdie had said in a 1998 letter
In an open letter, which appeared in New York Times, dated 19 October 1998, he wrote, ‘I deeply resent my book being used as a political football; what should matter to you... is that you come out of this looking not only Philistine and anti-democratic but opportunistic’