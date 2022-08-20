Sadbhavana Diwas aims to instill communal harmony, unity, brotherhood and love in the society at large

The birth anniversary of India's Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi is celebrated as 'Sadbhavana Diwas' or Harmony Day' on 20 August.

Sadbhavana Diwas is marked with the objective to promote peace, national integration and communal harmony among all Indians.

'Sadbhavana' in English means goodwill.

Sadbhavana Diwas promotes Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a developed nation, which he tried to propagate through different national and international projects.

The message of this day is that people with different religions and beliefs should live peacefully in the country and eschew violence.

History

Rajiv Gandhi’s modern outlook was reflected in his contribution to the nation’s development.

In 1986, Rajiv Gandhi announced a National Policy on Education to modernise and expand higher education in India.

He also started a central government-based institution namely Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya system in 1986 to uplift the rural section of society providing them free residential education from classes 6 to 12.

Due to his efforts, MTNL was started in 1986. He also created Public Call Offices (PCOs) to increase the reach of telephones in rural areas.

Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award

Rajiv Gandhi became the youngest Prime Minister of India when he assumed the post at the age of 40.

In 1992, the Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana award was introduced by the All India Congress Committee of the Indian National Congress in the memory of the leader.

This award is given to those who have spent their lives promoting social harmony. A citation and a cash Prize of Rs 10 lakh is given to the people as a part of the award.

