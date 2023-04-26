'Sacrifice will always be remembered': PM Modi condemns Naxal attack on policemen in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday “strongly condemned” the Naxal attack on Chhattisgarh police personnel and paid tributes to those killed in the incident.

“Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families,” the prime minister tweeted.

Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 26, 2023

10 DRG jawans, their driver killed in IED blast

Ten personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Their driver was also killed in the blast taking the overall death toll to 11.

VIDEO | Visuals from the site of Maoist attack in Dantewada. Maoists blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an IED. pic.twitter.com/vNhi8aQv43 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 26, 2023

The policemen were returning from an anti-Maoist operation that was launched on the basis of intelligence inputs, officials told PTI.

With inputs from agencies

