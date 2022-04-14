‘Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' to be launched by Modi govt on Ambedkar Jayanti

'Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz' series aims to sensitize the participants about the various government schemes and initiatives

India’s Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz will be launched today on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti.

MyGovIndia tweeted that the biggest quiz contest of the year would be launched this evening.

The biggest quiz contest of the year - #SabkaVikasMahaQuiz will be launched THIS EVENING! Learn about Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas. Stay tuned for more details! pic.twitter.com/3YMrxkWOM4 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 14, 2022

The government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to build an Aatmanirbhar Bharat with the ideals of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayaas”.

In order to build awareness amongst citizens about good governance, MyGov has launched the “Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz” series, on 1 March, 2022. This is a year-long project and consists of 14 episodes, all hosted at Quiz.MyGov.in.

“Sabka Vikas Maha Quiz" series aims to sensitize the participants about the various government schemes and initiatives. The government has been working to ensure basic necessities to all citizens of the country through various programs and schemes for the holistic welfare of all citizens, especially the poor and marginalized sections of society.

This includes yojanas that resulted in the unprecedented number of houses built (PM Awas Yojana), water connections given (Jal Jeevan Mission), bank accounts (Jan Dhan), direct benefit transfer to farmers (PM KISAN), or free gas connections (Ujjwala) and many more lifechanging interventions for the poor.

To participate in the quiz, you have to log in at Quiz.MyGov.in and select one of the total 14 quizzes on the flagship schemes. Each new quiz will be launched after the end of the previous quiz.

The quiz will be available in Hindi & English and all other major languages.

Every week, the top 1000 winners will be announced and every winner will receive Rs 2000 each. At the end of 52 weeks, there will be a bumper prize for those who took part in all the quizzes.

However one participant can participate only once in a quiz.

This is a timed quiz with 20 questions to be answered in 700 seconds.

MyGov invites citizens to come and test their knowledge of New India, and win cash prizes totaling Rs 10 lakh every week for a year.

With inputs from agencies

