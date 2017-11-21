You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Ryan murder case: Accused bus conductor Ashok granted bail by district court; bond set at Rs 50,000

India FP Staff Jun 08, 2018 16:37:29 IST

After the CBI failed to find any incriminating evidence against bus conductor Ashok Kumar in the murder of a Class 2 student of Ryan International School, the Gurugram district court has granted him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000, media reports said on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Punjab and Haryana High Court also granted anticipatory bail to the Pinto family, which owns the Ryan group.

File photo of Ashok Kumar, the school bus conductor. PTI

File photo of Ashok Kumar, the school bus conductor. PTI

According to CNN-News18, the Gurugram district court judge said on Tuesday that the CBI had given no evidence against the conductor.

The court could not find new grounds on which the bail could be opposed. However, CBI has maintained that they are not giving a clean chit to Ashok.

The court exonerated Ashok on Tuesday, saying it's a matter of life and death and granted the bail with a bond of Rs 50,000.

"The bail was granted under Article 21 of the Constitution. There were a lot of differences between findings of CBI and Haryana Police. We were given benefit of doubt," Ashok's lawyer, Anil Sharma, was quoted as saying by ANI.

After Tuesday's court session, the victim's father Varun Thakur said that the family had trust in the Judiciary. "There are facts being considered to give my child justice," he told reporters.

An audio clip of Ashok's uncle talking to the accused Class XI student's family had recently surfaced on social media. On Tuesday, Varun said that the CBI was conducting an inquiry on it.

Speaking to CNN-News18, Varun's lawyer Sushil Tekhriwal said: "There was no incriminating evidence found against Ashok. In such circumstances, it becomes imperative for the court to take a view. We respect the decision." Tekhriwal criticised the circulation of audio clips as the CBI investigated the murder. "We have submitted audio with CBI to determine genuineness. Prima facie, it was very disturbing," he said.

After the court's decision, Ashok's father told reporters: "We are really happy that Ashok has been granted bail."

Meanwhile, the CBI summoned Ashok's uncle OP Chopra over the audio clip. Chopra admitted to having the conversation but denied having any knowledge about the family connection to the case. "I didn't know that it is the same family. He is from our village, which is why I asked him about who he is," Chopra told Times Now.

Last week, the CBI had opposed Ashok's bail plea, and sought additional time to gain more information to ascertain why he was arrested by the Haryana Police. The investigating agency, in a statement, had said that the bus conductor and the gardener of the school alleged that police 'coerced' them to repeat their version of the crime sequence and that they were also beaten up.

The arrest of a Class XI student, who confessed to the crime, paved the way for Ashok to seek bail.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 16:37 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls





Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores